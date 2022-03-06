After Russia declared a partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, the national battalions prevented civilians from exiting, the chief of Russia’s national defence command centre, Mikhail Mizintsev said. Russia has blamed Ukrainian forces for preventing civilians from evacuating the country while it is learned that shelling and bombing continued in the war-hit zone. According to reports, Russia has resorted to shelling even though the two countries agreed upon the humanitarian corridor.

Russia in India released a statement that read, "Unfortunately, the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is rapidly deteriorating and continues to take on catastrophic proportions. At the same time, the Russian side is taking all possible measures to stabilize the current monstrous situation for the Ukrainian people, fulfils its humanitarian obligations, and will continue to fulfil them".

Stating that the collective West and international organizations pretend not to notice the extremely poor situation of people in the territories controlled by neo-Nazis and Bandera, Mizintsev mentioned the Russian Federation is taking all possible measures to evacuate civilians and foreign citizens from the blocked settlements.

"Humanitarian corridors were opened daily in the Volnovakha and Mariupol directions, but the national battalions categorically prevent attempts by civilians to exit the Russian Federation. The same situation is in Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as a number of other localities", the chief of Russia’s national defense command center stated.

Considering the insistent requests of the Ukrainian side and exclusively for humanitarian purposes, the statement further mentioned that today from 10 am, Moscow time, a silent regime has once again been declared for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha. During that time, the Russian Armed Forces have ensured safety to the civilians using routes and all transport logistics of humanitarian corridors.

The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine

On March 3, the second round of talks with Russia about the war in Ukraine was held in neighbouring Belarus. "The second round of negotiations is over. Unfortunately, the results Ukraine needs are not yet achieved," Ukraine's presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted following the meeting.

While Russia’s foreign minister stated that Russia will continue to insist that any peace agreement with Ukraine must include a promise that Ukraine will "demilitarize." Russia has also signalled it wants to discuss Ukraine must agree to abandon its ambitions of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and adopt a 'neutral status'.

