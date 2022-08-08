Russia Claims Ukrainian Forces Shelling Zaporizhzhia NPP, Calls It Threat To Entire Europe

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated, Russia warned that the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by the Ukrainian military poses nuclear security threats not only to the surrounding regions but to entire Europe. The statement was made by the Russian embassy in the United States. Located in southern Ukraine, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear plant in Europe and has been occupied by Russia since March this year. The Russian embassy also urged American media to refrain from mentioning the attack on the nuclear plant in their "Russophobic" approach.

"We drew attention to the disinformation campaign unfolding in the local media in order to attribute responsibility to our country for the situation with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It is stated indiscriminately that the Russian military carried out artillery strikes on the territory of the nuclear power plant. The real state of affairs is exactly the opposite,” the embassy stated on Telegram. It also accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of intentionally shelling the nuclear plant in order to shift the blame on Russia.

Russia claims Ukraine shells ZNPP to discredit Moscow's forces

The Russian embassy further stated, "We note that this is not the first provocation of Kyiv at radiation-hazardous facilities. In order to discredit Russia, the Ukrainian authorities do not disdain anything, creating a real threat to nuclear security not only in Ukraine but also in Europe." According to the Interdepartmental Coordinating Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response in Kyiv, Ukrainian forces fired artillery shells on the territory of the specified facility on August 5. It further claimed that at least two high-voltage power lines and a water pipe were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia NPP in March

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for well over five months now with no sign of ending anytime soon. Notably, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was attacked by Russian forces earlier on March 4, 2022. The facility was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian troops. Further, the attack had also invited widespread condemnation, as world leaders slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

Image: AP