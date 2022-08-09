Russia Claims US 'does Not Intend To Contribute To Peaceful Resolution' Of Ukraine Crisis

As the battle between Moscow and Kyiv shows no signs of ending, Russia has alleged that the United States won't make an effort to promote a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine, as Washington wants to "prolong the conflict." The statement was made by Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, who also said that President Joe Biden-led administration's approval of a fresh $1 billion package of military aid to Ukraine clears their intention. He also accused the US of continuously adding "fuel to the fire" to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"The allocation of an additional $1 billion for these purposes confirms that the United States does not intend to listen to reason and is not going to contribute to a peaceful settlement of the crisis. It is unclear how one can, in principle, talk about dialogue in conditions when the only goal of the US is to prolong the conflict as much as possible," ambassador Antonov wrote on Telegram. He also stressed that the "unrestrained pumping of weapons into Ukraine" is increasingly causing concern in the United States itself.

US uses "fraudulent methods" to ship defence products to Ukraine: Russia

The Russian diplomat further added, "American experts, columnists of leading publications and ordinary citizens are wondering: how much help reaches its destination?" Antonov went on to claim that there is a lot of evidence suggesting "fraudulent methods" being used to ship defence products to Ukraine. This, according to him, demonstrates that it is getting harder to hide the negative effects of military aid to Kyiv.

Further, he claimed that the US is getting more and more entangled in the crisis in Ukraine, and approaching a dangerous line in the confrontation with Russia. "Washington's short-sighted steps create an illusion among unscrupulous figures in Kyiv about the possibility of 'wearing out' Russia and winning on the battlefield," ambassador Antonov remarked.

Russian diplomat hits out at US for blaming Moscow over global food crisis

Earlier, Russian ambassador Antonov also slammed Washington for blaming Russia for the global food crisis amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. He stated that the US' attempts to shift all responsibility for the food crisis to Russia are "absurd." Further, he underscored that Moscow has also been actively making contributions to the UN World Food Program's (WFP's) budget since 2003. According to Antonov, the nation supplies products to the global agricultural market in a fair and accountable manner.

(Image: AP)