Amid the ongoing devastating war in Ukraine, the Russian State Duma Speaker claimed that the United States has lost the support of the majority of the world's population. Vyacheslav Volodin stated this on Friday citing the recent votes at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). "The latest votes that took place at the UN show that countries that do not support Washington represent the majority of the world's population," he wrote on Telegram.

The Russian State Duma Speaker recalled that the UN General Assembly considered the issue of denouncing the special military operation in Ukraine in early March. "At least forty countries refused to oppose Russia, including India, Iran, China, South Africa, Iraq, Pakistan, Algeria, Vietnam, and others. The population of these states is 4.47 billion people - 57.3% of the world's population," Volodin claimed.

US President desperately wants to preserve unipolar model of UN: Russia

He also stated that the issue of suspending Russia's participation in the UN Human Rights Council was discussed in April. "There are already 82 countries that did not vote against Russia on this issue. And this is approximately 5.93 billion people - almost 76.2% of the world's population," Volodin claimed. He further stated that these two examples have propelled President Joe Biden to call for reform of the UN in order to maintain the position of the United States. "The US President desperately wants to preserve the unipolar model, which has become obsolete. The majority of the planet's population is on Russia's side. All attempts by Washington and Brussels to isolate Russia have failed," Volodin remarked.

Anti-Russian sanctions have affected everyone: Putin

It is pertinent to mention here that the United States and several of its allies have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Besides, the US has also continuously supplied humanitarian as well as military assistance to the war-torn country. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that anti-Russian sanctions appear to have backfired also on those who imposed them, and that Western nations haven't experienced such high inflation levels in decades. He also cautioned that the West's freezing of hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian assets overseas will not lead to anything good in the long term.

Image: Shutterstock/AP