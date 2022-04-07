Russia Claims West's Arms Delivery To Ukraine Will Hinder Negotiations With Ukraine

In the midst of the Russian onslaught, Ukraine continues to avail military assistance from the Western nations, which has been denounced by Moscow time and again. Despite the warnings from Russia, the US and NATO allies have regularly been delivering military aid to the embattled ex-Soviet state. As per the reports of Sputnik, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the West's continuous delivery of arms and ammunition to Ukraine will hinder dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv. He added that providing Ukraine with weaponry in various forms will not help in the success of the Russia-Ukraine dialogue.

The US Senate passed a bipartisan bill earlier this week that allows POTUS Joe Biden to reach out to Ukraine and negotiate a lend-lease agreement. The bill temporarily waives certain requirements related to the President's authority to lend or lease defence articles for Ukraine's administration. When asked about the Kremlin's view on the senate's decision, Peskov stated that this would most likely have a negative impact.

'US & NATO partners had been planning to supply Ukraine with weapons for a long time'

In response to the US' lend-lease for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that there was no doubt that the US and its NATO allies had been planning to supply Ukraine with weapons for a long time, according to Sputnik. Britain is also considering deploying non-lethal armoured vehicles to Ukraine because it believes the Russian army is "exhausted" now that the special military operation is on its 43rd day, according to The Times.

Ukraine seeks military aid from the international community amid war

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to request more weapons from the international community. On Thursday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited Brussels for a NATO meeting and urged the allies for more supplies. NATO as a whole refuses to send soldiers to Ukraine or to enforce any no-fly zone, but anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, as well as equipment and medical supplies, have been provided by individual member countries to Ukraine. Kuleba stated that the more weapons they obtain and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved.

Russia-Ukraine war

Following appeals from the country's separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their civilian population from Kyiv's militia, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Putin has claimed that the operation is also intended to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine.

Image: AP