Russia Closely Monitoring The Situation Around Ukraine's Bid To Join NATO, Says Kremlin

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the NATO, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that Russia is "monitoring this decision very closely". He reiterated that Kyiv's aspiration to join the NATO became one of the key reasons that forced Russia to launch the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's decision on accelerating bid to join NATO came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four occupied Ukrainian regions.

"We are monitoring this decision very closely. And we remember that it was Ukraine's NATO orientation and confirmation of Ukraine's future membership in NATO that was one of the reasons for the special military operation," Peskov said as per TASS.

The Kremlin spokesman underscored that NATO countries showed different reactions to Kyiv's statement. He said, "There are countries there that support this option of accelerated accession; there are countries that do not. "In any case, everyone refers to the consensus rule," Peskov commented on the situation, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

After Zelenskyy signed an application for the country to join NATO, the Secretary-General of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, did not respond to a direct question from reporters about whether the bloc was ready to consider such an application.

9 NATO members seek support for war-hit Ukraine

The heads of nine European NATO members on Sunday issued a joint statement backing a path to membership for Ukraine in the US led security alliance and calling on all 30 NATO nations to ramp up military aid for Kyiv. Zelenskyy on Friday applied for fast-track NATO membership, in response to Russia's annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The leaders of Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and Slovakia issued a statement on Sunday saying: “We support Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion, demand (that Russia) immediately withdraw from all the occupied territories and encourage all allies to substantially increase their military aid to Ukraine."

It said the leaders “firmly stood behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership.” At the 2008 summit, NATO members welcomed Ukraine and Georgia’s aspirations to join the alliance, but declined to provide a clear timeline for the two countries’ possible ascension. However, Sunday's letter didn't mention a timeline, either.

