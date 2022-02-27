Amid its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has decided to close its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Slovenia. This move comes as Moscow's ties with the West plunged to new lows. Early Sunday, Russia's state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, announced that the measure was taken in response to the four nations closing their airspace for Russian planes. On Saturday, the agency also reported sealing the airspace for planes from Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, and the Czech Republic in response to them doing the same.

Ukraine airspace shut down to civilian flights

After Russia began military action, Ukraine has closed its airspace to civilian flights citing high risk to flight safety due to the use of weapons and military equipment during the attack. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency warned of safety risks in flying in airspace near Ukraine's borders, including in Russia.

Moldova, an Eastern European country also closed its airspace while Belarus shut part of its airspace.

Further, the United States, Italy, Canada, France, and Britain have also advised their airlines to avoid airspace above eastern Ukraine and Crimea. As of now, they have stopped short of a total ban.

Earlier on February 9, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had said that a cross-border dispute between Ukraine and Russia could pose a direct or indirect threat to civil aviation.

After Germany's KLM suspended flights to Ukraine, Lufthansa also halted flights.

While Two Ukrainian airlines last week had reported troubles in securing insurance for some of their flights and foreign carriers began avoiding the country’s airspace after Russia's massive military operation.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, massive explosions were reported near Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowing the country will stand its ground. According to the UN, since Russia's invasion began on Thursday, more than 120,000 people have fled Ukraine.

A war situation erupted after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area.

