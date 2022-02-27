Russia Closes In On Kyiv; Ukraine Asks Citizens To 'carefully Dismantle' Road Signs

In a recent development on the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia has intensified its use of force and is knocking at the doors of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. On Sunday (February 27) morning, Russian troops were advancing from the north, east and southern sides of Ukraine. As Russian troops reach the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, the Republic continued its reportage from the war zone, providing constant updates from an undisclosed location where the Ukrainian government set up a safety bunker for its citizens.

As per the latest information, the Ukrainian borders are facing heavy traffic with people wanting to flee the country forming long lines. Ukrainians as well as foreign nationals are currently being evacuated from the country's border areas. Meanwhile, several Ukrainians in support of their government are currently taking shelter in the bunkers created across the country.

RepublicExclusive | Watch Republic report #LIVE from a bunker in Ukraine as Russian forces advance in on Kharkiv



Tune in here - https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/TdFS9VmPUK — Republic (@republic) February 27, 2022

Ukrainians are also queueing up at territorial defence units, that allow locals to defend their position alongside the country’s army. Amid the rising tensions, several Ukrainian citizens have taken shelter in bunkers. The Republic Mendia Network team, reportinf from the war zone in Ukraine informed that several people were moving in and out of the bunkers as advised by the government. Several safety bunkers have now been set up at many undisclosed locations across the country.

The Ukrainian government is now finding ways to involve locals in defending their homeland against the invading Russian troops. Earlier, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had issued an advisory on movement resistance and asked citizens to 'carefully dismantle' road signs.

It said on Facebook, "Do you have weapons and ammunition or no use all possible methods and ways of fighting: dismantle or carefully draw road signs, names of settlements to confuse the enemy; make forest zavali to impossibility the enemy's promotion; be creative, use other engineering structures and tricks; actively use homemade lighters; destroy key knots of transport infrastructure; increase activity at night and dusk."

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday informed that the Ukraine Railways is additionally organising emergency trains at no cost, first come basis from Kyiv. The schedule can be found at train stations. It added that the Indian diaspora "is advised to move away from conflict zones to the Western region subject to the security situation and the extant regulations."

Russia Ukraine peace talks on the table

A team of delegates from Moscow arrived in Belarus to begin "first negotiations" with their Ukrainian counterparts, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday. The group includes high-ranking officials from foreign, defence ministries and Russian President Vladimir Putin's office.

However, Russian media reported that Ukraine rejected Russia's offer for talks in Belarus moments after delegations from both sides were said to arrive in Lakashenko's country. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country cannot negotiate with Russia in Belarus, considering its position with Ukraine. However, he noted that he remains open to talks in other locations that are not showing aggression towards Ukraine.

(Image: Republic)