Russia Committed Major Human Rights Breaches In Crimea: US Human Rights Report

Amidst the ongoing Ukraine war, the US Department of State revealed in its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices that the nation has chastised Russia for alleged human rights breaches in their neighbouring country. According to the State Department report released on April 12, Russia or Russia-led 'authorities' have committed a variety of human rights violations, ranging from arbitrary or illegal murders to torture and humiliating treatment or punishment.

The report from the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor mentions, “The Russian Federation has a highly centralized, authoritarian political system dominated by President Vladimir Putin.”

Russia's occupation of Crimea had a detrimental impact on the human rights situation there

Furthermore, the report went on to state that Russia's occupation and alleged annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula have had a major and detrimental impact on the human rights situation there. In eastern Ukraine, the Putin-led regime has continued to arm, train, lead, as well as fight alongside rebel troops commanded by Russia. Authorities in Russia also apprehended+, detained, and tried Ukrainian people for political reasons, with many claiming to have been tortured.

In addition to this, the report noted that Russia has failed to adequately identify, probe, prosecute, or punish the majority of authorities who perpetrated human rights violations. The study also included Crimea's reunification with Russia, potential human rights breaches by local authorities in Chechnya, and the suspected poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, ANI reported.

The State Department further accused the Russian administration of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances by or on behalf of government officials, widespread torture by government law enforcement personnel that sometimes led to death or involved in sexual violence or punitive psychiatric incarceration, harsh and life-threatening prison conditions, and arbitrary arrest and detention, among other things.

The findings of the State Department report came at a time when the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Wednesday is poised to release the findings of its investigation into human rights abuses and war crimes committed during Moscow's ongoing assault against Kyiv. According to a spokesperson for the US Mission to the OSCE, on Tuesday, the report was shared with OSCE members, and Ukraine received it last week.

Moreover, these conclusions are the outcome of a week-long fact-finding mission led by three experts appointed by Ukraine from an OSCE list of specialists.

