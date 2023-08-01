In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew parallels between the recent attempted drone attack on Moscow City's financial district and the infamous September 11, 2001 attack on the Twin Towers in New York City. The incident, which took place on July 30, has raised concerns about civilian safety and echoes of past tragedies.

Zakharova pointed out that the methods employed by the Kyiv regime during the Moscow City attack were reminiscent of the 9/11 terrorist strike. According to a report from TASS, she emphasised that the district is a bustling civilian hub, housing offices, a business center, residential apartments, and administrative buildings unrelated to military operations.

"Let’s take a look at another example: the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers. It caused an enormous number of casualties but the methods were the same. The Moscow City district is a civilian site, which only hosts offices and a business center, along with living quarters - a great number of residential apartments - as well as civilian administrative buildings that have nothing to do with the military," she said.

Drone attack targeted Moscow's financial district

The attack involved multiple unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting the financial district, known for its iconic skyline and economic significance. Although air defenses managed to intercept several drones, one managed to evade detection and caused damage to a tower's facade at the 21st floor level. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that additional drones were neutralized in the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts of the nearby Moscow Region, while another drone lost control and crashed within a non-residential high-rise office complex in the financial district.

Drones are increasingly becoming a concern

The incident has raised concerns about the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in such attacks and the potential risks to civilian lives and infrastructure. The event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding civilian areas from acts of violence.

The comparison to the 9/11 tragedy by the Russian diplomat was intentional, to paint Ukraine as the 'immoral' side in the war. For now, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of civilians and reinforcing security measures to protect key urban centers from similar threats in the future.