Russia 'concerned' Over EU's Refusal To Import Energy From Moscow, Says German Chancellor

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz has claimed that Russia is concerned over the European Union and Western allies leaving Russian oil, gas and coal imports, which are vital to Moscow's economy. According to European Pravda, Scholz stated this in a closed-door speech to EU leaders. He even said that Europe could take up to five years to become entirely independent of the Russian energy supply.

Scholz's remarks came just hours after German Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck stated that the German energy companies were cancelling contracts with Russian oil and coal suppliers at an "insane rate", implying that Germany would be almost free of Russian oil and coal imports until 2022 and in the case of gas, it will take longer, at least until mid-2024. Earlier, Germany's chancellor rejected the EU's immediate embargo on Russian energy imports, saying it would hurt Europe more than Russia, and instead pledged to do all possible to minimise Germany's reliance on Russian energy supplies as quickly as feasible.

Scholz rebuffed Russia's proposal that the EU and US pay in rubles for Russian gas

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the German Chancellor rebuffed Russia's proposal that the EU and US pay in rubles for Russian gas, claiming that most existing gas purchase agreements involve payment in euros or dollars, according to Politico. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin took the step, defying Western efforts to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine by stating that so-called "unfriendly" countries, including the EU and the US, will have to pay in rubles for Russian gas imports. The move was interpreted as an attempt to support Russia's faltering ruble while avoiding Western sanctions.

G7 reaffirmed its request for Russia to immediately cease all hostilities

Scholz also stated that the G7, which is presently led by Germany under a rotating presidency arrangement, reaffirmed its appeal to Russia to immediately cease all hostilities. The group also decided to apply more sanctions if necessary. The German Chancellor has also issued a warning for Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use chemical weapons in Ukraine. He stated that if Russia is preparing a false-flag operation in order to use chemical weapons, it would be in violation of all regulations, agreements, and conventions, according to The Independent.

Image: AP