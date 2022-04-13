Russia Condemns Biden's 'genocide Of Ukrainians' Remark; Calls It 'unacceptable'

Amid the relentless war between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin on, Wednesday, strongly opposed US President Joe Biden's remarks wherein he described Moscow's activities in Kyiv as "genocide." Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia strongly disagree with the US President's comment. "We believe that attempts to distort the situation in such a way are unacceptable. Moreover, it’s hardly appropriate for the President of the United States, a country whose actions in recent history are well-known," Peskov added, as per the TASS news agency.

The Kremlin spokesperson further stated that there are no high-level contacts between Russia and Washington at the moment. On Tuesday, US President Biden had remarked that Russian forces' activities in Ukraine appeared to be "genocide," but, that it was up to lawyers to decide whether they qualify as such. "Yes, I referred to it as genocide. It has become increasingly evident that Russian President Vladimir Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be Ukrainian. We will let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it certainly seems that way to me," he added, TASS reported.

Russia accuses Biden of making 'derogatory remarks' about Putin

As per the report, the US President has often made "derogatory remarks" about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesperson Peskov believed that those insults were closing the door of opportunity for improving relations between Moscow and Washington. He went on to say that a state leader is expected to maintain a level-headed approach. Last week, Kremlin had slammed Biden for his remark that Putin should face war crimes charges. The Kremlin spokesperson had dubbed Biden's comment as "unacceptable and unworthy" of a US President.

Russia violated major human rights in Crimea: US Human Rights report

Meanwhile, the Department of State stated in its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices that the nation has rebuked Russia for alleged human rights violations in its neighbouring country. According to a report released by the State Department on April 12, Russia or Russia-led authorities have committed a wide range of human rights violations, including arbitrary or illegal killings, torture, and humiliating treatment or punishment. The report also stated that Russia's occupation and claimed annexation of Ukraine's the Crimean Peninsula has had a significant and negative impact on the country's human rights situation.

Image: AP