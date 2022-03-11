Russia Confirms Experts From Belarus Restoring Power Supply At Chernobyl Nuclear Plant

A day after a major power cut was reported at Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Russia’s deputy energy minister said that the electricity at the plant was restored on Thursday. According to a report by Washington Post, minister Yevgeny Grabchak, in the ministry’s news service, said that the electricity was restored with the help of experts from Belarus. However, the same confirmation was not echoed by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. According to the IAEA, they were yet to get any confirmation concerning the restoration of power at the decommissioned plant.

It is worth mentioning that Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met with the Director-General of the IAEA Rafael MarianoGrossi on Thursday in order to discuss nuclear safety, security and operation of facilities in the context of special military operation in Ukraine️. Despite a heavyweight meeting with the ministers, the international organisation that seeks to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy has not uttered a single word on the restoration of energy supply in the plant.

Plant has been undergoing decommissioning since the 1986 accident

Notably, nearly two weeks after Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine, a power cut at the decommissioned plant was reported on Wednesday, raising grave concerns about the safety of the plant. However, hours after the news hit headlines, the IAEA says it sees “no critical impact on safety” from the power cut at the decommissioned plant in Ukraine. It noted that the power line that was damaged does not provide power to safety-related equipment. It is worth mentioning that the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been undergoing decommissioning since the 1986 accident. According to IAEA, significant amounts of nuclear material remain in various facilities at the site in the form of spent fuel and other radioactive waste. In order to address the ongoing emergency like situation in the plant, a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors was also held on Wednesday where the officials discussed all the circumstances that could posses a threat to humanity. Notably, Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine on February 25.

