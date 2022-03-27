As the war between Russia and Ukraine has continued for over a month, the Russian forces have confirmed that they attacked fuel depots in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and outside of Kyiv, stating they had targeted fuel supplies for Ukrainian forces. As many as five people sustained injuries after Russia attacked Lviv. Following the Russian shelling, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi had said that the strikes were a warning to US President Joe Biden, who was present in neighbouring Poland on Saturday.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirms missile attacks on targets in Lviv

"On March 26, high-precision long-range air-launched weapons destroyed a large fuel base near the city of Lviv, which provided fuel for Ukrainian troops in the western regions of Ukraine, as well as near Kyiv," Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing on Sunday.

He also confirmed that Russian forces launched a separate attack on Lviv, saying cruise missiles had targeted the workshops of the Lviv's radio repair plant, which he claimed carried out the overhaul and modernization of Ukrainian weapons systems. Konashenkov further claimed that sea-launched weapons had targeted a Ukrainian missile storage facility 18 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence department confirmed the strike on the fuel base in Lviv. A massive fire that broke out at the fuel storage depot in Lviv was also extinguished at 6:49 am, said Ukraine's State Emergency Service. Taking to Twitter, Andriy Sadovyi stated that it took firefighters 14 hours to put out the fire.

March 26. Oil depot in Lviv after Russians missiles bombing.

For 14 hours, firefighters put out the fire.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces claimed that Ukraine has killed 16,600 Russian personnel and destroyed 582 tanks since the invasion began. The Kremlin has also lost 1,664 armoured personnel vehicles, 52 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 7 boats and 4 mobile SRBM systems. Meanwhile, Israel has come forward in support of war-torn Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapidits saying Israel condemns the invasion and has been providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the first day of the war.

