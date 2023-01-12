Russia Conscript Jailed For 5.6 Years For Rebelling Against Superiors Over Poor Training

The Kremlin has sentenced a Russian conscript to five and a half years in prison for criticizing Moscow’s infamous 24 February invasion of Ukraine resulting in the war which has entered its eleventh month. The soldier was sentenced for misbehaving with his superiors after he got into an argument with his commander over poor training conditions amid the raging war.

The incident unfolded on November 13, 2022 when a Russian conscript identified as Alexander Leshkov was filmed shouting profanities at his commander, Lt Col Denis Mazanov at a training ground on the outskirts of Moscow, the Guardian reported. The draftee then proceeds to blow smoke from his e-cigarette at the officer’s face before shoving him.

Morale of the Russian soldiers in question

In the widely shared video footage, Leshkov is heard arguing with Lt Col Denis Mazanov and telling him, “You are sabotaging the commander-in-chief’s direct orders (to train and supply mobilized soldiers).” He further adds, “You should be arrested.”

“You are not the one who has to sit in the trenches with us,” the soldier is heard saying further.

Following the incident, Leshkov in an interview with the Moskovskij Komsomolets newspaper said that his superiors paid no heed to his concerns despite repeated complaints by the soldier. “It’s a pity that you have to suffer for the truth,” Leshkov told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the military court outside Moscow sentenced the conscript to five and a half years in prison after finding him guilty of “inflicting physical harm” on Lt Col Denis Mazanov during the performance of his military service, The Guardian reported.

Moscow announced the first public mobilization since World War-2 in September 2022 triggering anger and chaos across the nation. The step was criticized around the world with many conscripts coming forward with claims that they were sent to the frontlines despite a lack of adequate training. Furthermore, the morale of Russian troops engaged in Ukraine faced another backlash on New Year’s Eve after a Kyiv-led missile attack killed countless Russian conscripts in Donetsk’s Makiivka city.

Furthermore, Russian authorities have passed numerous bills to stifle dissent from mobilized Russian troops and their relatives, toughening punishments pertaining to insubordination and desertion. Meanwhile, Thursday’s ruling comes amid warnings by Ukraine that Moscow might announce the mobilization of another 500,000 conscripts in January after it earlier mobilized 300,000 troops in October. However, Russia has denied Kyiv’s claims with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin calling a new call-up “pointless”.