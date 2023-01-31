Russia Consolidating Troops For 'imminent Offensive' In Donbas, Says ISW As War Rages On

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, said in an update on Monday citing Russian, Ukrainian and Western sources that Russia is planning an offensive and is consolidating its troops in the Donbas region.

The ISW said that the sources believe an imminent offensive is "the most likely course of action." It also cited Yevhen Yerin, the spokesperson of Southern Operational Command of Ukrainian forces, who said that Moscow is channeling its “main efforts” in the eastern Donbas, where it is still carrying out the “fiercest battles.”

Western, Ukrainian, and Russian sources continue to indicate that #Russia is preparing for an imminent offensive, supporting ISW’s assessment that an offensive in the coming months is the most likely course of action.https://t.co/BOss1GjKHc pic.twitter.com/LyzFcyzvtu — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) January 31, 2023

The think tank’s update also highlighted NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg’s recent statement that Russia is showing no signs of negotiation or peace talks, as all indications point towards something much more dangerous. Stoltenberg said that Russia "may mobilize upwards of 200,000 personnel and is continuing to acquire weapons and ammunition through increased domestic production and partnerships with authoritarian states such as Iran and North Korea,” the Kyiv Independent reported.

What does the ISW report say?

Ivan Tymochko, the Head of the Council of Reservists of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said that Russia is strengthening its forces in Donbas and is attempting to secure some gains as domestic pressure for a victory over Ukraine continues to mount amid major setbacks.

Furthermore, the ISW cited military bloggers from Russia who took to their Telegram handle that "the current pace and nature of Russian operations indicate that the main forces of the anticipated offensive and promised breakthrough have not yet “entered the battle.” Another key point mentioned in the ISW’s latest report is that Russia and Iran recently engaged in direct communication channels between their banks on January 29.

What fuels the speculations more is Russia stationing more troops and deploying equipment to its Kursk Oblast, which lies on the border of Ukraine. According to Russian state-controlled Interfax news agency, Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoit confirmed the deployment of troops and said that “it is necessary to provide comprehensive support for the reception, deployment, and arrangement of additional forces” after he claimed that Ukrainian troops have bombarded the area since the war broke out.