Russia Could Use Range Of 'false Flags & Pretexts' To Invade Ukraine 'any Time', Warns US

Russia could use “false” state media reports such as provocation and discovery of mass graves in Donbas “as an excuse” to launch an invasion into Ukraine, said the United States. During a press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that “We’re in the window where we believe an attack could come at any time, and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion.”

When Psaki was questioned about Russia claiming it found mass raves in the Donbas region, Psaki answered by noting how it has been known that Moscow can use “these tactics” to justify an attack on Ukraine. According to her, these measures by Russia could include “claims of provocation in Donbas, false state media reports — which I think you should all — everybody should keep their eyes open and aware of that potential — fake videos, false accusations about chemical weapons or accounts of attacks on Russian soldiers that have not actually occurred

“So there could be a range of false flags and pretexts that we would expect would precede an invasion. And, again, we remain in that window,” Psaki added.

Russia opens criminal case into discovery of mass graves

Meanwhile, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday that it opened a criminal case after discovering mass graves of civilians in Donbas. In a statement, the Russian Investigative Committee said, “A criminal case was initiated on the discovery of mass graves of civilians in the territory of Donbas under part 1 of article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code — ill-treatment of the civilian population, the use of means and methods in an armed conflict prohibited by an international treaty”.

It further added that remains of at least “295 civilians” who died as a result of indiscriminate shelling by Ukrainian armed forces in 2014 were exhumed from them. It is already known that among the remains there are bodies of women of different ages. Sputnik stated that from August 2021 to October 2021, at least five spontaneous mass graves were discovered in the village of Slavyanoserbsk, in the residential area of Sokogorovka Pervomaisk, the village of Vidnoe-1 near Lugansk and also on the outskirts of the village of Verkhneshevyrevka, Krasnodonsky district.

(Image: AP)