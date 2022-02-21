In the latest revelation about the actual extent of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US to UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet has said in a letter that Russian troops are “creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps” if an invasion takes place, The Washington Post reported citing an undated letter. The letter, as per the report, cites the Russian military’s conduct in certain parts of Ukraine which is already occupied. It further stated that the recent information suggested further abuses are being planned including “targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture”.

Additionally, US ambassador to the UN, Sheba Crocker, warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would create a “human rights catastrophe” with credible information that the Russian troops were also likely to “use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations”. According to the report, Crocker said in her letter that she was even writing to the United Nations (UN) high commissioner for human rights because of its mandate and its presence in Ukraine.

The letter, according to The Washington Post, states that the ones most likely to be targetted in Ukraine by Russia include, “Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons”.

It is pertinent to note that the letter has emerged in the backdrop of the latest flurry of diplomacy in the wake of Russia-Ukraine tensions. US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin even approved ‘in principle’ the idea of a summit between them for the de-escalation of the crisis in Ukraine. However, the step still remains conditional if Russia does not invade Ukraine. The idea of the Biden-Putin summit was brokered by mutual talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. On Saturday night, both Russian and US presidents spoke with Macron separately. The format of the meeting is not decided yet.

Biden Ready To Engage With Putin In Any Format: Blinken

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said Biden is prepared to have talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in any format at any place and time to prevent a war. Blinken laid emphasis on the fact that everything, including Russian troop buildup, is appearing to be leading up to the invasion of Ukraine. The US top diplomat’s remarks came amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine while Washington stressed that a military attack on the former Soviet Union member is imminent. But, Moscow has repeatedly denied any such plans.

In an interview with CNN, Blinken said, “As we have described it, everything leading up to the actual invasion appears to be taking place, all of these false flag operations, all of these provocations to create justifications. All of that is already in train.”

"We believe President Putin has made the decision, but until the tanks are actually rolling and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward," he said.

IMAGE: AP