Russia Declares 18 EU Diplomats As Persona Non Grata, Asks Them To Leave Country

Russia on Friday, April 15 expelled 18 members of the EU mission having declared them persona non grata in a retaliatory move. The former asked the European embassy staff to leave Moscow immediately after it blamed Brussels for severing ties. "Eighteen employees of the EU Delegation to Russia have been declared 'persona non grata' and will have to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. It noted that the move was retaliatory in nature as at least 19 Russian diplomats were ordered to leave the EU on April 5.

The Russian ministry of foreign affairs summoned Markus Ederer, the EU ambassador to Russia to inform him of the latest decision and ensure that the EU members left the country on short notice. According to the Russian foreign ministry, the European Union was accountable for such a decision and bore full responsibility for the "consistent destruction of the architecture of bilateral dialogue and cooperation” that it said had taken "decades" to cement.

EU expelled 19 members of Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation

Russia had condemned the EU's barrage of sanctions and latest expulsion of its embassy staff. The EU had announced that based on the decision by High Representative Josep Borrell, 19 members of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU in Brussels were declared personae non-gratae for “engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status.” Russia had denied these allegations.

The European Union, however, iterated that it is acting in response to the illegal and disruptive actions by designated members of the Russian Mission against the interests and security of the EU and its member states. Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino has summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, in the afternoon to inform him about this decision.

Europe had resorted to such a measure against Russian troops’ atrocities committed on the civilians in the occupied Ukrainian towns that have now been liberated, notably Bucha and Irpin. Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic issued expulsion orders to a total of 43 embassy staffers accusing them of "spying." The Belgian administration alone stripped 21 Russian diplomats of service accusing them of espionage for the Russian Federation. In one of the biggest tussles involving the diplomatic missions on both sides, a total of 206 Russian diplomats and embassy staff have been told to leave since the invasion.