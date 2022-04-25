Russia Declares Ceasefire At Azovstal Steel Plant In Mariupol, Claims Defence Ministry

After hinting a few days ago that Russia might declare a ceasefire in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, the Russian Defence Ministry announced on April 25 that the Russian Federation will be declaring a ceasefire surrounding the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to allow civilians to flee the industrial sector that has been sheltering the Ukrainian resistance of the port city, as per the reports of RTE. The Defence Ministry further stated that the Russian military would unilaterally cease all hostilities and ensure the exit of civilians from the area starting at 14:00 Moscow time on April 25, 2022.

The Russian Defence Ministry also stated that the people will be transported to whichever direction they choose. It also said that the Ukrainian side should also signal "readiness" by erecting white flags at Azovstal to begin the humanitarian evacuations. Information will be broadcast through radio stations every 30 minutes, the Defence Ministry stated. Except for the massive Azovstal industrial complex, Russia claimed full control of the vital southeastern Ukrainian city Mariupol last week, which holds strategic importance to Russia.

Russian Defence Ministry indicated ceasefire on April 22

This comes as, on Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry indicated a ceasefire around Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant stating that if Kyiv's soldiers surrender, a humanitarian ceasefire might be arranged around the steel plant. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that they are ready to establish a quiet regime and put a humanitarian truce for civilian evacuations at any time. Russia has claimed to evacuate nearly one million Ukrainians to Russian territory since the start of its military operations in Ukraine, claiming that it received appeals from Ukrainians wishing to relocate to Russia.

Russian soldiers attempted to attack Azovstal steel plant: Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials suggest that Russian soldiers attempted to attack the Ukrainian-held Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on Sunday, according to local reports. The officials claimed that Russian forces were firing and conducting "offensive operations" in the Azovstal area, as well as airstrikes on civilian areas. In an interview with an opposition politician that was broadcast on YouTube on Sunday, Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine's 36th Marine brigade soldiers in Mariupol, stated that Russia was bombarding the complex with air and artillery strikes.

Image: AP