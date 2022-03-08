Russia Declares Ceasefire In Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy & 2 Other Cities For Civilian Evacuation

In a massive development on Tuesday, Russia declared a ceasefire in 5 cities of Ukraine- Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol to open humanitarian corridors. As per Russia's Ministry of Defence, the cessation of military action will come into force from 10 am (Moscow time) to allow the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens from the war-hit nation. It also called for continuous communication between both sides for the mutual exchange of information on the preparation and carrying out the evacuation.

Here are the routes proposed by Russia:

From Kyiv and adjacent settlements to Russia through the territory of Belarus to Gomel city with delivery by air to the Russian Federation, in the southern direction

From Chernihiv through the territory of Belarus to Gomel with delivery by air transport to Russia, in the southern direction

From Sumy by two routes to Poltava and to the territory of Russia to Belgorod - then by air, rail and road transport to selected destinations or temporary accommodation, in the southern direction

From Kharkiv to the territory of Russia to Belgorod - then by air, rail and road transport to selected destinations or temporary accommodation, to Lviv, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk

From Mariupol by two routes to the territory of Russia to Rostov-on-Don through Novoazovsk and Taganrog cities to Zaporizhzhia

Ceasefire attempts amid Russia-Ukraine war

Incidentally, this is not the first time that an attempt has been made to pause military hostilities in order to allow the safe exit of civilians from the conflict zone. While Russia had announced a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 AM (Moscow time) on Monday at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine rejected this offer taking umbrage to the fact that the exit routes will lead refugees into Russia. Previously too, the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in Mariupol and Volnovakha failed twice with both sides accusing each other of sabotaging the process.

The latest announcement by Russia comes even as the third round of talks with the Ukrainian delegation held in Belarus failed to yield the expected results. However, both sides agreed to go ahead with the negotiations and noted a positive shift on the issue of humanitarian corridors. A day earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that his country will stop its special operation if Ukraine acknowledges Crimea as Russian territory, recognises the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states and changes its Constitution to reject any intention to enter any bloc such as NATO or the European Union.