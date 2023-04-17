Russia Declares Wagner Captured New Territories In Bakhmut, Ukraine Denies

As the struggle to hold out the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut continues while Russia's Wagner makes new advances, Ukrainian forces on Sunday said that they are reaching for their goal of grinding down invading troops in the heavily destroyed city of Donetsk. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, labelled the fortress city of Bakhmut a "slaughter-fest" for the Wagner mercenaries. In a statement on April 15, Russia's defence ministry declared that Wagner has captured new territory in Bakhmut after failed Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Wagner assault groups "liberated" new swathes of the territories in Bakhmut's northwestern and southeastern parts, Russian defense ministry said in daily war update.

Refuting Russia's claims that the pro-Kremlin mercenaries now claim new territories in Bakhmut, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces wrote that the city in ruins is still the "epicenter of hostilities". Ukraine's military has managed to repel the attacks of the Wagner, it stated. In a separate update, an advisor and a close aide to the head of the pro Kremlin authorities in the Donetsk region said that the Ukrainian military has been surrounded and the city is "almost sealed off".

32,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since war began: Prigozhin

Wagner's chief popularly known as Putin's chef, Yevgeny Prigozhin, meanwhile appeared in a Telegram video posted by his press service, saying that since the fighting started in February 2022, an estimated 32,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been "eliminated" in Bakhmut and saltmine city of Soledar. Mercenaries operating under Wagner have been ensuing house to house urban combat as they spearhead Russia’s attempt to capture the city. While it's startegic importance may not be over emphasised, but the now-in-ruins city has witnessed the longest and foercest battle during the war.

“Bloody battles unprecedented in recent decades are taking place in the middle of the city’s urban area,” Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern military command told 1+1 television channel. “Our soldiers are doing everything in bloody and fierce battles to grind down [the enemy’s] combat capability and break its morale,” he added. “Every day, in every corner of this city, they are successfully doing so,” he stated.