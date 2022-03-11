The Russian Embassy in the US issued a statement, asking Facebook's parent company Meta, to not allow hate speech against 'Russian invaders' on its platform. The statement comes after Facebook, in several countries, eased its rules about violent speech to allow statements like 'death to Russian invaders' on its platform.

"We demand that authorities stop the extremist activities of Meta, take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice. Users of Facebook & Instagram did not give the owners of these platforms the right to determine the criteria of truth and pit nations against each other," the Russian embassy published on Twitter.

Facebook tweaks rules to allow hate speech against 'Russian invaders'

Further, the Russian embassy said that it is seeking that the US authorities should 'stop the extremist activities' of Meta and take measures to bring the perpetrators to justice'.

"As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as 'death to Russian soldiers'. We still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians," ANI quoted Meta spokesperson Andy Stone as saying.

Notably, the call for violence to Russian soldiers is applicable to countries namely - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine, as per reports. However, Meta highlighted amendments in its hate speech template in relation to Ukraine's invasion by Russian soldiers.

The entity further clarified they have formulated the policy after observing that 'Russian soldiers' are being used as a proxy for the Russian military. "The Hate Speech policy continues to prohibit attacks on Russian," the email further stated. Tech giants and multinational companies have banned their services and sale in Russia, including Moscow's crackdown on Twitter, which is further restricted across the country, amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Also, the US media giant is headed to allowing posts that call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in many countries, inclusive of Russia, Ukraine and Poland, as per SPUTNIK news agency reports.

Adding to the flurry of sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin now faces the unprecedented and maximum number of sanctions and restrictions for having invaded the capital city of Ukraine.