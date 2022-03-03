Russia Defends Airstrike On Kyiv TV Tower, Makes No Comment On Holocaust Memorial Damage

Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier yesterday defended the strike that hit the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, site of massacres carried out by Nazi forces on 29–30 September 1941 during WWII. Russian aviation only disabled the ‘main TV tower in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in an airstrike yesterday, and the said attack did not hit any residential buildings, Russia’s foreign ministry argued.

Russia’s Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov did not list the casualties from the strike by Russia in the memorial symbolic to Israelis. Neither did he elaborate the damage to the adjacent Babi Yar memorial to Kyiv’s Holocaust victims. He said the attack was aimed at disabling Ukraine’s disinformation campaign and the “information attacks” on Russia’s so-called military operation. Ukraine’s State Service for Emergency Situations, in a statement, said that the Russian strike was conducted on the TV tower and it has killed five people and left the five others wounded. Ukrainian television stations meanwhile were restored later.

Kyiv’s Babi Yar is where Nazis executed 33,000 defenseless Jewish victims in 1941.



Today, the Russian military struck the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial site, killing civilians.



Putin is waging a war against the innocent, under the pretense of ‘denazifying’ a democratic state. pic.twitter.com/jAZQf6Wfej — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 1, 2022

Israel strongly condemns Russian attack on Jewish cemetery near memorial site

Commenting on the Russian strike, the Israeli and Jewish officials derided Russia for bombing the ravine on the outskirts of Kyiv. As many as 33,000 Jews were shot dead by Nazi-led squads in a campaign against the Soviet Union and the memorial is dedicated to holding the Jewish casualties in memory. The strike near Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial has angered Israelis, with some referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim made in the state TV speech that he launched a military operation in Ukraine to “denazify” the Ukrainian government and stop a “genocide.”

To the world: what is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating …” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said on his official Twitter handle. He then announced that over five people were killed in the strike, according to the Ukrainian defence ministry. Israel's ministry of foreign affairs issued a statement to "condemn the attack on the Jewish cemetery near the memorial site commemorating the Holocaust of the Jews of Kyiv and the murder of the Jewish people in Babi Yar." It added, "We call for preserving and respecting the sanctity of the site."