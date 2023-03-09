Russia Defends Massive Strikes On Ukraine, Says 'it's In Retaliation To Bryansk Attack'

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced on Thursday that its recent missile attack on Ukraine was a "massive retaliation (retaliatory) strike" in response to Kyiv's supposed involvement in an incident in the Bryansk region of Russia. The Bryansk region is a federal subject of Russia, located in the southwestern part of the country. It is situated along the border with Belarus and Ukraine, and covers an area of around 34,000 square kilometers. The Russian military strikes reportedly targetted Ukrainian military infrastructure, industrial facilities, and energy sites using a variety of long-range weapons, including hypersonic missiles known as "Kinzhal," which Ukraine claims it cannot intercept.

Moscow claims Ukraine orchestrated a "terrorist attack" in the Bryansk region of Russia on March 2. However, Ukraine has strongly denied any involvement in the alleged incident and instead accused Russia of engaging in a "deliberate provocation," as per a report from CNBC. Ukrainian officials have suggested that the incursion may have been carried out by anti-Moscow Russian groups.

Ukraine reacts as Russia attacks with Kinzhal missiles

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force Command of Ukraine, said that "the attack is really large-scale and for the first time using such different types of missiles. We see that this time as many as six Kinzhal were used. This is an attack like I don’t remember seeing before," as per a report from CNN news. “So far, we have no capabilities to counter these weapons,” he said. According to a report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Russia has rarely used the Kinzhal missile, which is a hypersonic weapon. It was first used in March last year and after that in May.

What is Kinzhal missile?

Analysts are suggesting that the use of Kinzhal may indicate a shift in Russia's strategy. The Kinzhal missile is a hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) developed by Russia. The missile system was first revealed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018 during his annual State of the Nation address. The name "Kinzhal" means "dagger" in Russian.

The Kinzhal missile is designed to be launched from a modified version of the Russian MiG-31 fighter jet. It reportedly has a range of over 2,000 kilometers and can reach speeds of up to Mach 10, or ten times the speed of sound. This makes the Kinzhal missile extremely difficult to detect and intercept by existing air defense systems.

The missile is reportedly capable of carrying a nuclear or conventional warhead, and is said to be highly maneuverable, able to perform evasive maneuvers at every stage of its flight. According to Russian sources, the missile has been successfully tested multiple times, including against naval targets in the Black Sea. The Kinzhal missile has been described as a game-changer in modern warfare due to its high speed and maneuverability, which makes it difficult to defend against.