Russia Defends Right To Take Countermeasures As It Accuses West Of 'hybrid War' In Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in a statement on Monday said that Moscow reserved the right to take any additional steps to ensure national security amid the "West’s total hybrid war" in Ukraine.

"It would be naive to expect that we will not take any military and technical countermeasures in this field after the West launched a total hybrid war against Russia and the US and NATO announced plans to inflict ‘a strategic defeat’ on us. We reserve the right to take the necessary additional steps to ensure the security of Russia and its allies," the diplomat asserted.

Russia to station tactical nukes in Belarus: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine. Putin said the move was triggered by Britain’s decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Tactical nuclear weapons are intended for use on the battlefield and have a short range and a low yield compared with much more powerful nuclear warheads fitted to long-range missiles. Russia plans to maintain control over those it sends to Belarus, and construction of storage facilities for them will be completed by July 1, Putin said.

He didn’t say how many nuclear weapons Russia would keep in Belarus. The US government believes Russia has about 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, which include bombs that can be carried by tactical aircraft, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery rounds.

Putin argued that by deploying its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russia was following the lead of the United States, noting that the US has nuclear weapons based in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

“We are doing what they have been doing for decades, stationing them in certain allied countries, preparing the launch platforms and training their crews,” Putin said, speaking in an interview on state television that aired Saturday night. “We are going to do the same thing," he added.

Putin said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long asked to have nuclear weapons in his country again as a counter to NATO. Belarus shares borders with three NATO members — Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — and Russia used its territory as a staging ground to send troops into neighboring Ukraine on February 24, 2022.