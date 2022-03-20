Russia Demands US Disclose Information Of 360 Labs Controlled By America Across The World

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Russia on Friday backed China’s demand asking the United States to disclose the information about the activities of at least 360 labs in the world controlled by America. Moscow even accused the US of developing components of biological weapons in labs in Ukraine. Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said, “Over the past week, we have discovered new details indicating that components of biological weapons were being developed in Ukraine” adding later that “we fully support China's demand to the United States to disclose information about activities of 360 US-controlled labs in the world.”

Further, the Russian envoy also provided the details of financial aid channelled to select labs in Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv. Nebenzia also said that Ukrainian authorities were in cahoots with the Americans to carry out the dangerous biological experiments on Ukrainian soil.

"Simply speaking, Ukrainian authorities gave Pentagon a carte blanche and let them carry out dangerous biological experiments on the territory of Ukraine," Permanent Representative Nebenzia said.

"We would not be surprised should similar facts come to light regarding the activity of US-sponsored labs in other parts of the globe. We call on states who provide their areas to Pentagon for such experiments to read carefully contract documents regarding their cooperation with the United States in the biological area," Nebenzia further said.

#Nebenzia: Representatives of the #US Department of State still get confused when asked [about #biolabs in #Ukraine🇺🇦] and assure that the United States allegedly takes no part in running any biolabs in that country. Facts however speak of the opposite.



🔗https://t.co/4dSMC6rB6C pic.twitter.com/0F7m6nie64 — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 18, 2022

Russian representative accuses the US, Ukraine of violating BTWC

Additionally, the Russian representative accused the United States and Ukraine of violating the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) and added that the implications of the dangerous biological research “could have 'spilt' beyond the borders of Ukraine and even the entire region at any point." Nebenzia’s remarks at UNSC came after the Russian embassy in the US had demanded that Washington should immediately disclose the information about its military biological activities in Ukrainian laboratories.

"We demand that the US Side disclose information about military biological activity in laboratories on the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible. What kind of peaceful research we are talking about if the Pentagon stands behind these projects," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, India noted the remarks made by the UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu regarding biological activities relating to Ukraine and said that "India attaches high importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction."

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP