In response to Ukrainian accusations of a plot to blow up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Alexei Likhachev, the general director of Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has vehemently denied any such intentions, stating that only a "complete idiot" would engage in such a reckless act. According to a report from Sky news, Likhachev's remarks came during an interview on state television, where he dismissed the allegations and emphasised the importance of safeguarding the plant and its personnel.

Likhachev highlighted the substantial workforce at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with approximately three and a half thousand employees, including individuals from various parts of Russia. He stressed that it would be irrational to target a facility of this nature, given the catastrophic consequences such an action could have on human lives and the environment.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other

Kyiv has claimed that Russian forces, following the invasion, had planned to blow up the power plant, which is under Russian occupation. However, Likhachev stated that those who sought to orchestrate such a provocation have been exposed, adding that Russian intelligence and information obtained from captured Ukrainian prisoners suggested that it was Ukraine that had intentions to strike the nuclear facility, while repeatedly accusing Russia of the attack.

Safety concerns surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been raised by nuclear experts due to the potential risks associated with shelling in the vicinity. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, has conducted an inspection and reported that it had not encountered any mines or explosives.

As of now, the claims made by both sides remain unverified. The situation continues to raise concerns about the safety of the nuclear plant and the potential for escalation between the two countries.

The allegations and counter-claims surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant underscore the heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The international community, including organisations like the IAEA, will closely monitor the situation to ensure the safety of the plant and the surrounding areas, while urging both sides to exercise restraint.