Russia Denies EU's Accusation Of Moscow Endangering Zaporizhzhia NPP As 'outright Lies'

As the ruthless Russia-Ukraine war continued for the 173rd day, the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday, denied the accusations that Russia is endangering the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). According to the RT report, the EU's criticism of the "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine" and the allegations that the Russian military has attacked the ZNPP, have prompted Russia to respond to these claims.

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said, “Western countries are once again descending to outright lies, arguing that the threats to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant are created by Russia”. She added, “Obviously, this contradicts the facts that we have repeatedly cited, including within the walls of the Security Council”.

Further, she claimed that Ukrainian armed forces which are operating under Kyiv's command are responsible for the attacks on the nuclear power station and Energodar.

EU's statement has been filled with "biased informational stuffing": Russia

In her subsequent remarks, Zakharova said that the EU's statement has been filled with "biased informational stuffing, blatant Russophobia, and distorted facts." She even noted that they were obsessed with the term called the “Russian threat” and have been using it to conceal their own foreign policy failures by putting “Russophobic foreign policy views above objectivity and the tasks of nonproliferation and nuclear security”, RT reported.

The spokesperson added that such claims were being made by EU officials in an effort to win "imaginary political points" while granting Ukraine permission to obstruct an IAEA examination of the facility.

Furthermore, Zakharova highlighted that they strongly urge Washington, Brussels and other capitals, particularly European nations, to stop the reckless "games" and "intrigues" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and immediately influence the Kyiv officials to compel them to stop bombing the plant and its neighbouring territories. She also said that Moscow is closely working with the IAEA and will take all necessary steps to grant its specialists access to the power plant.

In addition to this, while both Russia and Ukraine accuse one another of conducting shelling operations near the nuclear plant, on Sunday, at least 42 nations, including the EU, demanded Russia withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to prevent safety hazards and disrupt the nuclear plant's ability to operate safely.

Several countries, including Norway, the United Kingdom, the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Turkey, made an appeal for the Russian invading troops to leave the area right away in a statement that was posted on the website of the EU delegation to international organisations in Vienna.

They said that the conflict near the ZNPP not only constitutes a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter but also puts the foundational ideas of nuclear safety in peril.

(Image: AP)