Russia Denies Getting Offer Of Christmas Ceasefire In Ukraine, Says It Is ‘not On Agenda’

Russia, on Wednesday, denied getting any proposals of a "Christmas ceasefire" in Ukraine, days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Moscow to pull back its forces ahead of Christmas in order to make the first step of reaching a peace deal after almost 10 months of the war.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed reporters who had asked him if Moscow had received any such proposal. Responding to it, Peskov said: "No, no such offers have been received from anybody. This topic is not on the agenda,” The Telegraph reported.

Following this, defence experts have said that it is possible a winter deadlock could come into play, despite the raging battle between the two forces, particularly in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk where Russian troops are attempting to seize the city of Bakhmut.

Earlier on Tuesday, Peskov, on behalf of the Kremlin, disregarded making any peace with Ukraine until Zelenskyy admitted the "realities", namely, four Ukrainian regions- Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia that Russia annexed in September due to "referendums.”

Ukraine shoots down kamikaze drones

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Ukrainian troops shot down 13 Iranian kamikaze drones launched by Russian forces to target the capital city of Kyiv. In a video address, Zelenskyy expressed pride over his troops shooting down the drones and averting the attacks.

"The terrorists began this morning with 13 Shaheds. All 13 were shot down by Ukrainian air defence, according to preliminary information. Well done, guys; I'm proud,” he said. A day before, he warned Ukrainians to stay "alert to future airstrikes” and assured them that authorities are attempting to restore power "after each Russian attack” on critical infrastructure.