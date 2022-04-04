Russia Denies Involvement In Civilian Killings In Bucha, Calls It Ukrainian Provocation

Kremlin, on Monday, categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in the city of Bucha, calling it yet another provocation by Ukraine. It also emphasized that allegations on the matter should be treated with doubt as world leaders rushed to slap harsher sanctions on the Vladimir Putin-led country. On Sunday, Ukrainian troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, revealing the macabre of death and destruction in the city. As troops entered the Kyiv suburb, they found streets laden down with corpses of civilians, many with their hands tied on their backs.

@mod_russia dismissed 🇺🇦 allegations on “Russian atrocities in Bucha”.🇷🇺 military left city on March30. It was confirmed by city’s mayor, who didn’t report on atrocities. Allegations first appeared only on 4day. Bodies shown seem surprisingly “fresh”, couldn’t lying for 4 days. pic.twitter.com/P3PepLuM3L — RussianMissionUNESCO (@unesco_russia) April 4, 2022

⚡ Official Statement by @mod_russia ⚡



All the photos and videos published by the Kiev regime in Bucha are just another provocation.



Facts 👉 https://t.co/L91uGBs4r5



❗ This confirms conclusively this is another #hoax by the Kiev regime for the Western media. pic.twitter.com/VO3umSNwkE — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 3, 2022

As the killings came to light, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the Russian troops as “murderers”, “torturers” and “rapists” and vowed to probe the murders. However, Kremlin denied the accusations, underscoring that the killings were the result of provocations from the Ukrainian side. Addressing the media, spokesperson for Russian Parliament Dmitry Peskov emphasized that facts and chronology of events in Bucha did not testify to the version presented by the Zelenskyy administration. Therefore, he asked the international community to not rush to any judgment. Notably, his remarks came as world leaders pushed forward in their call for ICC to probe into Russian war crimes.

“All photos and video materials published by the Kyiv regime allegedly testifying to some 'crimes' committed by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha, Kyiv region, is another provocation," he said. However, “Not a single local resident has suffered from any violent actions while the Russian armed forces controlled the settlement," Peskov added.

Russia calls for UNSC meet.

In a separate development, The First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, on Sunday, stated that Moscow has sought a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for Monday, claiming "provocation" by Ukrainian extremists in Bucha. Taking to Twitter, Dmitry Polyanskiy wrote, “In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday, April 4.” Furthermore, he said that Russia would expose "the Ukrainian instigators and their Western patrons," ANI reported.