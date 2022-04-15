Russia Denies Reports Of Flagship 'Moskva' Warship Sinking After Massive Fire

Amid speculations over the sunken Moskva warship, the Russian Defence Ministry has denied visuals and footage of the missile cruiser catching massive fire amidst water. Also, the Kremlin denied any damage to the hardware of the cruiser and said it was intact, and that Moskva remained 'afloat' in the Black Sea. However, reports suggest that a massive broke out in the cruiser on Wednesday and as many as 510 crew members were evacuated.

"While being towed towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," Russian state news agency TASS quoted Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

Moskva is said to have consisted of 16 Vulkan anti-ship missiles and an array of anti-submarine and mine-torpedo weapons. The Russian media house RT, on the other hand, reported Ukrainians 'boasted' about successfully striking Moskva twice, however, due to lack of proof, the claims were snubbed. It further said that the visuals of the burning vessel on social media are turning out to be fake.

Russia denies Moskva's damage due to Ukrainian missile strikes

The Ministry previously said a fire on the warship set off some of its weapons and forced the crew to evacuate denying the Ukrainian army's claims over an attack on the warship with a missile. Russia says the Soviet-era ship was badly damaged and the crew had already been evacuated onto another vessel before the ship went down.

"During the towing of the cruiser Moskva to the port of destination, the ship lost stability due to the damage to the hull received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition," Russian Defence Ministry said.

"In the stormy sea conditions, the ship has sunk," it added.

President Zelenskyy hails bravery of Ukrainians

Marking the 50th day of the Russia-Ukraine war on Thursday, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed his country's bravery in the face of Russian aggression. He went on to call the Russian invasion "absurd" and “suicidal” in the latest address to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said, "I remember the first day of the invasion of the Russian Federation. I remember what I was told on February 24 ... To put it mildly, no one was sure that we would withstand it. Everyone sympathised. Many of them advised me to flee the country. Advised to actually surrender to tyranny."

"But they didn’t know us either. And they did not know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom. Our opportunity to live the way we want. Not the people who rule in such a way that their army sees toilets for the first time in their lives in the occupied territories and steals even ordinary household appliances," he also said.