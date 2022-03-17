The Russian embassy in US on Wednesday accused the American media of running a "disinformation campaign" after reports emerged that bombardment hit Ukraine's Mariupol theatre where hundreds of people had taken shelter. Calling on US reporters to be "unbiased" while reporting developments in Ukraine, the embassy "categorically" rejected allegations of striking any infrastructure that was hosting civilians stranded in a war zone. Slamming the local media, the Russian embassy dismissed the reports and called it another example of "fake news."

"We draw attention to the ongoing disinformation campaign in the US media about the current developments in Ukraine," the Russian embassy in the US wrote in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"Yet another example is the fake news circulated by the local press about the alleged involvement of the Russian armed forces in the attack on the Mariupol drama theatre," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Moscow has "categorically rejected" the allegations of carrying out airstrikes "within the boundaries of Mariupol." Citing the Russian Ministry of Defence, the embassy claimed that "there is reliable information from refugees to escape from the city that militants of the Azov nationalist battalion held civilians hostage in the theatre building." The statement added, "We are sure that the bloody provocation was arranged by the radicals who blew up a mined cultural object."

"We are the media to stop telling lies and start covering the events in Ukraine objectively," the Russian embassy said, recommending people to use Russian sources for "truthful information."

Russia attacks Mariupol theatre sheltering hundreds

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 21st day on Wednesday, Russian forces allegedly bombed a drama theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol, which held hundreds of civilians, including a pregnant woman, Ukrainian authorities claimed. Photos and videos of the attack that surfaced on social media showed a section of the building turned into a mound of debris with thick smoke billowing above the rubble. While windows and doors shattered, the roof of the facility was also reportedly blown out.

Sharing detailed updates of the attack, Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of "deliberately attacking civilians" with an intention of "pure terrorism." In a statement, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, "It is impossible to find words to describe the level of cynicism and cruelty with which Russian invaders destroyed a peaceful residence of the Ukrainian City by the sea," adding that it is currently impossible to determine the victims due to aggravated shelling. Taking to Twitter, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also decried the attack calling it "another horrendous war crime in Mariupol."

(Image: AP)