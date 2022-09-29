Russia Denounces Europe’s ‘stupid & Absurd’ Pipeline Sabotage Claim; 'Gas Is Expensive'

Russia on Wednesday denounced Europe's "predictably stupid and absurd" allegations that it was behind the alleged sabotage of the main gas pipeline, Nord Stream 1 and 2, that ran under the Baltic Sea to Germany from Moscow. European nations, particularly Denmark, Germany and US all accepted that the gas leak and the explosions may have been potential sabotage as it would be near impossible for the concrete-coated iron pipes to burst on their own. Ukraine, although, blatantly accused Moscow of being behind the accident.

"Gas leak from NS-1 [Nord Stream 1] is nothing more than a terrorist attack planned by Russia and an act of aggression towards the EU. Russia wants to destabilise the economic situation in Europe and cause pre-winter panic," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak tweeted.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also stated that he suspected Russia of "deliberately damaging" the Nord Stream gas pipeline, according to RIA Novosti. Labelling the incident as an "amazing coincidence" Morawiecki said that the blasts were probably "a signal from Russia." Poland's former Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, although, awkwardly hailed the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline on Twitter as he wrote: “A trifle, but nice." He then went on to thank the Biden administration.

Reacting angrily to the accusations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the narrative as barely a "stupid" take on the matter. He reiterated that the accident was equally a " big problem" for the Russians. "Firstly, both lines of Nord Stream 2 are filled with gas — the entire system is ready to pump gas and the gas is very expensive ... Now the gas is flying off into the air," Putin's spokesperson asserted. The latter stated that the explosions have damaged the pipelines to an extent that it has dashed hopes of turning on the taps for the energy supply to Europe in the future. "Are we interested in that? No, we are not, we have lost a route for gas supplies to Europe," he reminded.

"It's quite predictable and also predictably stupid to give voice to these kinds of narratives — predictably stupid and absurd," Peskov said at a state press conference.

As EU vows robust response, Russia accuses US of sabotage

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday demanded to convene an official UN Security Council Meeting regarding the incidents with the NordStream gas pipelines. Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned brazenly whether the President of the United States, Joe Biden, was behind the destruction of the pipeline infrastructure. "US President Joe Biden must answer whether the United States acted on its threat on September 25 and 26," said Zakharova, referencing his statement made to a reporter that if Russia invades Ukraine "there would be no more Nord Stream pipeline. We will bring an end to it. "

When asked how would the United States implement such an action since the pipeline was in control of Germany, Biden asserted, "I promise, we'll be able to do that." Zakharova iterated that Biden's statement of intent was "backed with a pledge" and a resolve. "One must take responsibility for one’s words," she said, adding that it wouldn't release the US from liability. "Europe must know the truth," she further noted.

Russia's explanation came following European leaders' announcement that they would give a “robust” response should they find the entity behind the gruesome attack on Europe's energy infrastructure. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, took to her official Twitter handle and said that it is now paramount for the EU to investigate the incident and "get full clarity on the event" as well as "why [it happened]." "Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response," she asserted.