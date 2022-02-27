Russia on Saturday denounced its suspension from the Council of Europe, saying that the move was "openly political". Accusing the Council of Europe of "turning into an obedient instrument" of the West, Russian foreign ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that "without Russia, the Council of Europe will lose its pan-European identity and eventually even the reason to exist."

"Responsibility for this destruction of legal and humanitarian space on the continent” of Europe lies with those who instigated the procedure of Russia's suspension," Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The move has become “yet another piece of evidence [showing] that the Council of Europe has lost its independence and turned into an obedient instrument” of the West, she added.

Accusing the international body of playing "double standards", Zakharova stated that the Council of Europe remained silent for eight years after people in Donbas were persecuted by Ukraine, but have now joined the "chorus or Russia's accusers", Russian state-media RT world reported.

Seconding her statement, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also called for a "final review" of Russia's relations with the nations that announced penalties against Moscow. Referring to the council's move as "flagrant injustice", Medvedev added that it would allow "to finally slam the door and forget about these meaningless almshouses forever".

Zakharova's remarks came as the Council of Europe, a human rights organisation founded in the wake of World War II to uphold human rights and democracy of European nations, on Friday, terminated Russia's rights of representation over its invasion of Ukraine. "Suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open," the council said in a statement.

Council of Europe blocks Russia's participation

On Saturday, the European human rights organisation blocked Russia's participation in the committee of ministers and parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, which is made up of 47 countries. However, as per Associated Press, Moscow was not permanently kicked out from the international group, thus obligated to follow its human rights provisions. The move was prompted as a result of Russian Federation's armed attack on Ukraine, Council of Europe said.

The latest set of responses against Russia comes as the international community is instrumental in deterring further aggression into Kyiv. However, the financial and targetted sanctions against Russia have turned to leave very little impact on Moscow as it continued to bomb Ukraine on Sunday, killing nearly 200 and injuring hundreds more. Russia and Ukraine waded into war after Moscow amassed nearly 150,000 troops near eastern European borders, with 50% of them having invaded Ukraine.

