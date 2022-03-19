Last Updated:

Russia Deployed Thermobaric Weapons In Ukraine, Asserts UK Defence Ministry

The British Ministry of Defense claimed that Russia has deployed thermobaric weapons, which is also known as vacuum bombs, in war-torn Ukraine

With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war entering its fourth week, the UK Ministry of Defense on Thursday claimed that Kremlin has deployed thermobaric weapons, which is also known as vacuum bombs, in the war-torn former Soviet state. According to a report by NEXTA, cluster bombs, as well as vacuum bombs, have already been located in Russia. However, President Vladimir Putin-led Russian government has denied using them. 

Apart from the UK defense ministry, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova had informed the media earlier that Russia has deployed a thermobaric weapon, in its assault of Kyiv. According to media reports, the footage appears to show the Russian army dropping the fatal bomb. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have also claimed that Russian forces seemed to have deployed widely prohibited cluster bombs. 

UK claims Russia might be plotting 'false-flag' operation to utilise chemical/biological weapons

In addition to this, the ministry had previously voiced concerns stating that Russia might be plotting a "false-flag" operation to utilise chemical or biological weapons. According to the Ministry of Defense, there is no evidence to back up Russia's claims that Ukraine has been planning to deploy chemical or biological weapons. Instead, it suggested that Russia may be intending to deploy such weapons through a "faked attack, a staged discovery of agents or munitions or fabricated evidence of alleged Ukrainian planning to use such weapons.”

Furthermore, the British Ministry of Defence claimed on Wednesday in a Defence Intelligence report on the situation in Ukraine that Russia is resorting to older, less accurate munitions that are less militarily effective and more likely to result in civilian deaths. 

The Ministry reported in its most recent briefing on Ukraine that Russian forces had made very minimal gains this week. Ukrainian military stationed around Kyiv, as well as Mykolaiv, are continuing to defy Russian attempts to encircle the cities, according to the report. The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol remain besieged and under Russian bombardment. According to a local authority, nearly 21 people have lost their lives in Merefa, near Kharkiv, when Russian shelling devastated a school and a community center. 

Meanwhile, The United Kingdom has declared that it will supply high-velocity anti-aircraft missile systems called Starstreak to Ukraine in response to the Russian aggression. Besides, the British government will also give Ukraine additional military equipment and 4,000 anti-tank missiles. 

(Image: AP)

