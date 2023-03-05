Russia Deploys 'boomerang Drones' Against Ukraine; Here's Everything About The New Drones

Russia has deployed its new drones for aggression against Ukraine after relying on Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs. Russia last year deployed Iranian-made drones known as Kamikaze drones. In a new strategy, Russia has released a new Boomerang VR headset controlled kamikaze drone. Russia in a new video has shown these drones storming Ukrainian military positions. No information was provided about their manufacturer and source. The video was released by the Russian defence ministry.

About the boomerang drones

The drone is operated by two soldiers - an operator and an assistant. The operator uses a VR headset to search and hit the target. The assistant operator launches the drone and tracks its flight direction to guide the operator.

The UAV is highly manoeuvrable and can travel up to 110 miles/hr and hit moving targets, troops in dugouts and special shelters. It has four rotors, four small engines and a large storage battery. It can remain in the air for at least three hours. Russia has been using these drones and Iran’s made Shahed drones which have wreaked havoc on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Importance of Shahed drones

It is a long-range loitering munition designed to attack ground targets at range. It is developed to avoid serial defence and attack ground targets by launching numerous instances from a waiting launcher rack. Russia started using these drones in September attacking military targets in the Kharkiv region in the east of the country. It is very similar to the American-made MQ-1 predator in size, shape and role and is considered one of the most capable drones in service.

Iran said it supplied only a small number of drones to Russia. The US and European Union have accused Iran of sending regular deliveries to India. Ukraine has also been using Turkish Bayraktar TB2 against Russian troops, tanks and armoured vehicles.

It is being used as a cruise missile and bombs on various targets. Its length is 3.5m, its wingspan of 2.5m and weighs 200 kg. Its flight range is 1000km and can fly up to a range of 2500 km, cruising speed of 185 km/hr and power of 50hp. Its main armament is high explosive fragmentation, weighing 40-50 kg.