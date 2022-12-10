Russia Deports Over 13,000 Ukrainian Children, Figures Likely To Be Higher

Russia has deported more than 13,000 Ukrainian children to its territory, Daria Herasymchuk, Ukraine's presidential advisor for children's rights and rehabilitation, said. "And this, unfortunately, is not the final figure," the Ukrainian official stressed in a post, adding that Kyiv still has to learn about at least tens of thousands of Ukrainian children who were stolen by the Russian authorities."

Human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, had condemned Russia's forced displacement and deportation during the war, labelling it as a "reprehensible war crime".

2.5 million people forcibly deported

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had claimed earlier that Russian forces abducted nearly 2,00,000 children since the start of the war. At the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Zelenskyy said, “It is still being established how many children Russian forces abducted and took out of Ukraine... The preliminary figure is dreadful - about two hundred thousand children,” according to a statement published by the Presidential Office of Ukraine.

“I am grateful to you for honouring the memory of the victims of Russian aggression with me... Because every day, every day, our people die, children die," Zelenskyy said, accusing Moscow of kidnapping the children from Ukraine.

Thousands of Ukrainians were slain, tortured, and injured as a result of Russia’s invasion but kids were forcefully abducted and millions of people were forced into homelessness or deportation to Russia, he noted. Khrystyna Hayovyshyn, a deputy Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, estimated that a total of 2.5 million people have been forcibly deported from Ukraine to Russia's "isolated and depressed regions of Siberia and the far east" since war ensued.

Just in the initial months of the war, Russia deported an estimated 5,600 children, Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said that the National Information Bureau. More than 5,600 deported from Ukraine to Russia have been identified, but the number of children deported to Russia is being expected to be higher than this, she had warned.