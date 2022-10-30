Russia Derides US Over Hurling 'false Assertions' About Suspension Of Ukraine Grain Deal

Russia on Sunday derided the United States for hurling "false assertions" about Moscow’s decision to suspend the UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine via the Black Sea ports. Moscow's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said that Washington’s "reaction to the terrorist attack on the port of Sevastopol is truly outrageous,” referring to US President Joe Biden's remarks.

“All the indications that the British military specialists were involved in organizing the massive strike with the use of drones, are disregarded,” Antonov said, according to state affiliated reports.

Russia attempting to turn away 'responsibility in war of aggression': France

On Saturday, Russia’s Defence Ministry declared the suspension of the agreement, which was mediated by the United Nations and was slated to expire on November 19. Despite speculations that the UN would ask for an extension, Russia wrote to the UK on Sunday refuting Russia's claims that it aided the drone attacks on its Black Sea Fleet. France’s Foreign Ministry in a statement called the accusations that the UK has any involvement in drone attacks, as well as sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines as "baseless".

"These rhetorics are Moscow’s strategy “to turn attention away from its sole responsibility in the war of aggression that it is conducting against Ukraine,” French ministry’s deputy spokesperson said in a statement. Reacting to Russia's recent move, Poland's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that its government and the European Union partners are ready to extend further support to Ukraine with respect to the transit of the essential goods as Moscow snubbed the agreement.

As Russia suspended the UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine, US President Biden said that Russia's unilateral suspension of the vital grain exports from Ukraine was "purely outrageous." Speaking to reporters in Washington, Biden denounced Russia's decision as he warned about the risk of global starvation. He reiterated that "there's no merit to what they [Russians] are doing," as he condemned the move. "The UN negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it," US President Joe Biden told reporters. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said in a statement: "Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry."

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy, on Twitter, urged the UNSC to intervene in the matter. A UN spokesperson was reported saying that the agency has been in touch with the Russian authorities, adding that all sides involved shall refrain from any act that will tatter the deal.