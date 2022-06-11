Russia Destroyed 1300 Buildings In Mariupol Without Removing Bodies Of Residents: Mayor

As the brutal Russian war in Ukraine has entered its 108th day, the Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko claimed on Friday that Russian soldiers occupying the devastated Mariupol city have destroyed nearly 1,300 high-rise apartment buildings without properly removing hundreds of dead remains trapped beneath the wreckage. Taking to the city council’s Telegram, Mariupol mayor said, “The real number of bodies under the rubble of destroyed houses is frightening. Almost 50 to 100 people were killed under almost every destroyed house, and 1,300 high-rise buildings were destroyed in Mariupol.”

Boychenko, who fled Mariupol for a Ukrainian-controlled area, also added citing citizens within the city, “Initially, the occupiers involved Mariupol residents in dismantling the rubble carefully," CNN reported. However, according to Boychenko, when the Russians discovered the true number of victims under the debris, they promptly moved the locals.

In addition to this, Boychenko went on to say that since building destruction has been done indiscriminately, the dead bodies of Mariupol citizens killed in the conflict have been dumped in the same landfill as the concrete debris.

'22,000 Mariupol citizens were slain during the three-month conflict'

On May 25, Petro Andriushchenko, a mayor's aide who has also been relocated to Ukrainian-controlled territory, told CNN that Mariupol town hall authorities think at least 22,000 citizens were slain during the three-month conflict. Whereas, Mariupol mayor Boychenko said on Friday that the actual number of individuals slain in the city may be far higher than what they have reported.

Mariupol, which has been momentarily seized by invading Russia, is suffering from one of the nation's worst humanitarian disasters. The city was nearly completely devastated by the enemy's shelling. Electricity, water, and gas are now inaccessible in Mariupol.

Amid this situation, the British Defence Ministry has issued a warning that the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is at risk of a significant cholera outbreak, citing isolated cholera instances observed since May. The UK Ministry of Defence indicated in its latest intelligence briefing on June 10 that medical services in Mariupol are "likely already near collapse" and that a big cholera epidemic will exacerbate the situation. In addition, the ministry stated that the Kherson area is also experiencing a medical scarcity.

In the most recent intelligence update, the UK Defence Ministry stated, “There is likely a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, while Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak. Isolated cases of cholera have been reported since May".

(Image: AP)