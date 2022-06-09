Russia Details 'no Agreement' Reached On Supply Of Grain From Ukrainian Ports In Black Sea

Russia on Thursday said that there has been no agreement reached with Turkey to establish the corridor for transit of the Ukrainian grain bound for export to the international market. Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state affiliated media outlet reporters that while the talks between Moscow and Ankara are continuing on grain shipments in the Black Sea, no agreement had been reached yet.

Peskov's remarks came after the Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosted his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Ankara to hold discussions on the United Nations' proposal to free the Ukrainian grain from blockaded Odesa and other key ports in Black Sea. Turkish foreign minister said that Russia will allow 22 million tonnes of grain that has been sitting in silos to be shipped out.

UN Secretary-General drafting a plan for weeks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been working on a package for weeks that would enable Ukraine to export wheat and other major commodities from Odesa.

Guterres’ plan also involves Russia to export grain and fertilizer to global markets. The UN Chief has refused to divulge the exact details of the arrangement, saying that it would “jeopardize the plan’s chances of success.” Lavrov during his visit to Ankara had iterated that Kremlin is ready to formalize the guarantee for Odesa and would not “abuse” its naval advantage if the mines were removed from Ukraine's ports. Turkey offered to felicitate a passage via Black Sea and Greek government also offered help for shipping its fleet for the task.

Ankara’s leadership, that has been mediating negotiations between the warring nations has been pushing for an agreement to resume grain exports from a corridor via the Bosphorus strait. Both Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies and the war that started on February 24 has sparked the global food shortage. NATO member Turkey shares maritime border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.

“With a corridor to be opened from Turkey, there was a demand for this grain to reach their targeted markets. Negotiations are still ongoing,” a spokesperson for the Presidential office of Tayyip Erdogan reportedly said speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has earlier denied accusations that his armed forces have blocked Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea that has caused disruptions and inflation worldwide. He and said his government would “guarantee" passage to ships leaving Ukraine's ports in exchange for sanctions relief in an interview with Russian state television. “I have already told all our colleagues many times: let them clear the mines and let the ships loaded with grain leave the ports. We guarantee their peaceful passage into international waters without any problems," Putin said.

European Union has accused Moscow of “weaponizing” food supplies, but the latter argues that Ukraine must remove mines from the Black Sea in order for the vessels to pass safely.