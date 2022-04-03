Russia Detains 208 Citizens Who Raised Their Voice Against Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine

At least 208 protesters were arrested in Russia on Saturday, a move that testifies the Kremlin's resolve to crack down on dissent. According to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political arrests in the Russian Federation, nearly 70 people were detained in the capital Moscow, while a similar number of arrests were made in St.Petersburg. The crackdown came as residents from all across Russia took to the streets to protest against the Putin administration’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The group said demonstrations took place in 17 Russian cities, from Siberia to the more densely populated west. Several photos and videos released online by another vigil group Avtozak show some detainees being led by police to vans while others were shown to be more harshly pushed into the prisoner vehicles. It is imperative to note that the Russian Federation had made massive arrests even before the launch of the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine. Hundreds and thousands of people who raised their voices in support of detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny were thrown into prison by Putin’s forces.

Six (!) policemen detain a girl in the center of Moscow for holding white flowers in her hands. Her actions are regarded as “a public action aimed at discrediting the armed forces”.#StandWithUkraine

Source: Ilya Yashyn pic.twitter.com/YtgiBQQDhV — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) April 2, 2022

Russia-Ukraine to resume talks on April 4

This comes as Chief Russian mediator Vladimir Medinsky who leads the peace talks from Moscow's side has stated that the talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine will resume on Monday, April 4, Sputnik reported. He informed that the experts will continue to work on the agreement.

The previous round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations were held in Istanbul on March 29. It was the first time in two weeks that the negotiators held a face-to-face meeting as earlier talks were held in Belarus or virtually. Addressing a conference in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation outlined a framework under which Kyiv would declare itself neutral. In the meantime, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin announced that the armed forces of Moscow would reduce its military activity in Kyiv and Chernihiv to "increase mutual trust" and develop conditions for "further negotiations," according to AP. Furthermore, Ukrainian authorities had expressed willingness to hold talks on Crimea. After the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address on Facebook stated that they cannot trust Russia as they continue to fight for their "destruction." He stressed that he saw "positive" signals from the talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine. But, he also added that these signals do not "silence the explosion of Russian shells."

(Image: AP)