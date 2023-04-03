Russia Discusses Grain Deal Implementation And Tolyatti–Odessa Ammonia Pipeline With UN

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a conversation over telephone with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths to discuss the implementation of the highly contentious Grain Deal. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the two diplomats spoke to each other on March 31 and discussed the deal at great length. According to the Russian news outlet, Sputnik, the two parties also talked about the current situation in Syria and several other humanitarian tasks.

"The progress of the implementation of the Istanbul Package Agreements designed to promote global food security and provide assistance to countries in need in Asia, Africa and Latin America was discussed,” the Russian Foreign Minister stated in a statement as per the report by Sputnik. “Particular attention, taking into account the supervising role of Martin Griffiths, was paid to the Black Sea initiative for the export of Ukrainian food with an emphasis on the task of restoring the operation of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline," the ministry further added. The two diplomats also talked about the devastation caused by the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

The grain deal saga

According to Sputnik, Russia, Ukraine Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a maritime corridor for ships that were supplying food and fertilizers from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. However, the politics revolving around the raging Russia-Ukraine war caused many roadblocks to the proper implementation of the deal. After a long period of negotiation, the deal which was scheduled to expire on November 18 was extended for another 120 days on November 17. Both Russia and Ukraine played a blame game over the deal. While the Ukrainian bloc stated that Russia might use the maritime corridors for malicious reasons, Russia has repeatedly claimed that most of the vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and end up in Europe.