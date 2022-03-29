Russia Dismisses Claims Of Poisoning Oligarch Roman Abramovich During Ukraine Peace Talks

Amid the reports that Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning during the Ukraine peace talks, Russia, on Tuesday dismissed such claims, clarified that he is not an official member of the Russian delegation, TASS news agency reported.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "He is only involved in ensuring certain contacts between Russia and Ukraine."

Earlier, it was reported Abramovich was an official member of the delegation and was playing a significant role in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. "Roman Abramovich is involved in ensuring certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. He’s not an official member of the delegation. But nevertheless, he’s also present today in Istanbul from our side," the news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Further, when the reporters asked Peskov who made the decision to include Abramovich in the delegation, he affirmed that both sides approved his role in the peace talks. However, he clarified the main role of the Chelsea FC owner was to establish a connection between the two sides. "In order to make contacts between the two sides, it’s necessary, accordingly, to obtain approval from both sides. And in the case of Abramovich, we have approval from both sides," he added.

Roman Abramovich was 'poisoned' on March 3

It is worth mentioning Abramovich, a Russian businessman, philanthropist and oligarch, has been playing a significant role in establishing contacts between the two countries since the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine began earlier last month. As per the reports of the Wall Street Journal published on Monday, the negotiators held a meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on Match 3, after which the diplomats of both Russia and Ukraine suffered symptoms of poisoning. The media report said that the diplomats developed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands.

The report claimed that the level of poisoning was not intended to be lethal, but rather to send a message to anyone attempting to work against Moscow. The media report suggested that the diplomats might have been poisoned through the water or chocolate that attendees drank and ate during the peace talks earlier this month. Subsequently, the next morning, the report said that Abramovich had travelled to Turkey in order to get treatment. It is worth mentioning the first round of peace talks was initiated on February 28-- merely four days after the Russian forces started a full-fledged war against Ukraine. The peace talks were started with lots of hopes to end the war immediately. However, despite several rounds of negotiations, it does not yield any breakthrough.

Image: AP