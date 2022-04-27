Russia Dismisses EU's Accusations Of Blackmail Over Switch To Payment In Rubles For Gas

After the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen accused Russian multinational energy corporation Gazprom of blackmail, the Kremlin rejected her accusations. As per the reports of RIA Novosti, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the new approach was a response to the "theft of their foreign exchange reserves," emphasising Western sanctions. He further said that this is not blackmail and claimed that Russia has been and continues to be a reliable provider of energy resources to its consumers and the country is dedicated to its contractual responsibilities.

He emphasized that the terms of the new payment methodology are set down in a decree issued by the Russian Federation's President Vladimir Putin and that the need to move to the new methodology was prompted by unprecedented and unfriendly economic and financial sanctions imposed by hostile countries against Russia.

'Switch to new payment system was necessary'

Peskov claimed that a switch to a new payment system was necessary. He further said that it is blackmail and that all of these new modalities have been brought to the attention of buyers in advance, and they strongly disagree with the accusations of blackmail. Peskov also stated that nothing will change for Russian gas buyers when they move to ruble payment and that they will have no losses or price changes.

This comes as Gazprom warned that it would cut off gas supplies to the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and the Polish company PGNiG on April 27. This prompted Von der Leyen to criticise Gazprom's statements about the suspension of gas. Earlier on Wednesday, she stated that the EU is prepared for such a scenario. She further said that the announcement by Gazprom is again another attempt by Russia to blackmail them with gas.

'EU is preparing a coordinated reaction'

The European Commission chief claimed the EU is preparing a coordinated reaction to the situation. She also said that they will remain united and in solidarity with the countries that have been impacted, according to RIA Novosti. Von der Leyen also called Gazprom's decision unfair and unacceptable, adding that it indicates Russia’s unreliability as a gas provider. She further claimed that the European Union is still looking for alternate energy providers.