Russia DM Says, Production Of High-precision Weapons Has Risen Multiple Times

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday said that the manufacturing of conventional and high-precision weapons for the Russian troops taking part in the special military operation in Ukraine has tripled. According to the ministry, he held a meeting at the Russian grouping's headquarters earlier in the day to discuss concerns related to arming troops with ammunition and to hear briefings on the situation.

"Thanks to the expanded production capacities and increased labor productivity, the number of products to support the troops has increased multiple times. These are both conventional and high-precision types of weapons. All of the above allows to deliver the objectives set by Supreme Commander-in-Chief [President Vladimir Putin] in accordance with the plan for conducting the special military operation," Shoigu said.

He added, "the supply volumes of the most demanded ammunition has been determined, and the necessary measures are being taken to increase them."

Ukraine Receives 18 Leopard 2 Tanks From Germany

Berlin has confirmed the delivery of 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as the state-of-the-art military asset was handed over to Kyiv at the Ukraine border. Germany had earlier committed to supplying 14 Leopard 2 tanks, however, it later increased the number to 18 to match the size of a Ukranian battalion. In late January this year, Germany had committed to supplying Ukraine with at "least 100 of LEOPARD 1 A5 battle tanks, including the required logistic support and training," as part of its "Leo 1 A5 initiative."

US President Joe Biden on January 25, 2023, committed to supplying Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks, a number that the White House has stated is required to fulfill a battalion requirement in Ukraine. Biden in a statement said, "These tanks are needed."

He further said, "The Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world. And, they're also extremely complex to operate and maintain. Along with the tanks, the U.S. will be giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to effectively repair and maintain these tanks on the battlefield."