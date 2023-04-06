Russia Does Not Control Bakhmut But Situation Remains 'complex,' Says Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, refuted the Russian claims that the fortress city of Bakhmut has entirely fallen and that the Ukrainian military now controls only a residential complex, claims that have circulated on pro-Kremlin and Wagner channels. Russian invaders do not control Bakhmut in the contentious Donetsk region, Zelenskyy declared, adding that the situation "is most complicated along the frontline."

Speaking alongside the Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw at a joint presser, Zelenskyy responded to a question if Bakhmut was taken. "We are in Bakhmut and the enemy does not control Bakhmut. This is the situation for today," he told a reporter of a Ukraine-based outlet Ukrinform. Ukraine's embattled leader went on to add, that fierce fighting is ensuing in the city that has been battered due to the intense shelling and street-to-street fight over the last few months. number of weapons, including artillery, is being used.

Battlefield situation in Bakhmut remains 'difficult'

Just last week, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, informed in an update that Ukraine's military has snubbed the Russian troops from completely encircling the Bakhmut. The situation on the battlefield area remains "very difficult," he further stressed. "Here, every move and decision can radically change it (the situation). Every day has the highest value," Syrskyi said.

"I appreciate the speed of thinking of the brigade commanders I am working with." He had also underscored that the importance of holding Bakhmut was "only increasing." While since the last seven months, the mercenaries group Wagner fighters have been attempting to tighten their grip over the entirety of the Donetsk oblast, it is reported that they already occupy half of the region.

Head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, released an audio message acknowledging that the fighting for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had incurred heavy troop losses and inflicted the most severe damage on his forces. Heavy losses have been witnessed on the Ukrainian side too, he stressed. "The battle for Bakhmut today has already practically destroyed the Ukrainian army, and unfortunately, it has also badly damaged the Wagner Private Military Company," said Prigozhin.

The audio came shortly after Russian troops bombed the command centre of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. Just two days ago, Prigozhin, was seen hoisting the Russian flag on the administrative building, saying that his forces had taken Bakhmut "from a legal point of view." He noted that the victory was dedicated to the pro-Russian defence blogger Vladlen Tatarsky who was killed in a bomb blast at a St. Petersburg cafe in what Russia called a "high profile murder."