Russia Does Not Seek Mutual Closure Of Embassies With US, Says Russian Deputy Foreign Min

Russia is not interested in shutting down its embassies in Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Rossiya-1’s 60 Minutes show outlining the bilateral ties between the US and Russia during the course of the war. There is no mutual decision of closure of the diplomatic missions with the United States, he said. "We don’t want diplomatic missions to be closed. We believe that in the current situation, such channels of communication are important though we have no illusions," Ryabkov further informed.

As Washington imposed a series of crippling economic sanctions and dismissed Russian diplomats, Moscow banned its embassy in the US from hiring Russian and third-country citizens. While Russia announced to slash the range of the consular services in Washington, which includes visa applications and diplomatic visits, it ruled out total closure of the embassies between the two sides. In the lowest staff count in over five years, US Embassy in Moscow is currently operating with only 120 employees.

Russia had expelled US' second-highest official at embassy in Moscow

Russia has expelled US diplomat Bartle Gorman, the second-highest official at the US embassy in Moscow, from the country as a conflict between the West, Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) alliance had intensified ahead of the war. Moscow instructed Gorman to “immediately leave the country,” although the former did not cite clear reasons for the expulsion. Responding to Russia’s abrupt move, the US State Department said in a statement that Russian officials’ move was “unprovoked.” Washington labelled Russia’s actions as “escalatory.”

"We call on Russia to end its baseless expulsions of US diplomats and staff and to work productively to rebuild our missions," the State Department spokesperson has iterated. The Moscow embassy in the US, in its retaliatory response had said that it will respond to the expulsion. The Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier kicked out the US Embassy staff who had been in Moscow for more than three years at the beginning of 2022. Russia’s foreign ministry had then warned that if Washington fails to reach an agreement on the issue of Russian diplomats, another group of US diplomats will be forced to leave Russia by July 1. "By Jan. 31, 2022, those who have been working at the US Embassy in Moscow for more than three years must leave Russia," Maria Zakharova said during her weekly briefing. “If Washington does not correct its policy, another batch of U.S. diplomats must depart by July 1, 2022,” she added, without specifying the number of the affected personnel.

Image: AP