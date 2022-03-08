Russia Doesn't Give Up Hopes To Seize Kyiv, Mounting Resources To Encircle Dnipro: Ukraine

Russian forces are now targetting another strategically important city, Dnipro-- a city on the Dnieper River in central Ukraine. According to a top Ukrainian security official, the aggression of Russian forces has now reached Dnipro and the military personnel were encircling the whole city in order to take control from the local authorities. In a Facebook post, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said, "The enemy does not give up hopes to seize Kyiv and mounts resources to encircle Dnipro," adding that Russia's plan was to "encircle the major cities, exsanguinate the Ukrainian Armed Forces and create a situation of humanitarian catastrophe for civilians."

Further, he claimed that Russian troops were now shifting their main target to the Southern part of the country. "The Russian occupation forces command is shifting its focus to the South, trying to deprive Ukraine of access to the Black and Azov Seas, which, in their opinion, will create conditions for economic suppression of the Ukrainian Resistance," Danilov wrote.





Recently, Russia's forces had captured Mariupol, the tenth-largest city in Ukraine and the second-largest in Donetsk Oblast. Since then, the city has been cut off from all basic necessities. According to Mariupol city mayor, Vadym Boychenko, the residents are now left out without food and water.

Russian forces seized a major Ukrainian port last week

In a televised address on March 5, Boychenko narrated the horrific situation of the city wherein he said that the area of more than 4,00,000 residents has now been left out without electricity, water, food, medicine and other basic necessities. He further said that the Russian shelling was now targetting hospitals and mentioned that he did not see any signs of stabilisation in the near future. Earlier on Thursday, March 3, Ukraine announced that Russian forces seized a major Ukrainian port - Black Sea port - in a bid to cut off the nation from the sea. Though Russian troops had announced the capture of Kherson on Wednesday, the local administration had denied their claims until Thursday.

Notably, Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine, resulting in the heavy shelling and killing of more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians.

(Image: AP/ANI)