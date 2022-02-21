Amid the ongoing turmoil in Eastern Europe, the Russian Ambassador to the United States asserted that Kremlin does not intend to destabilise the US or Ukraine. Ambassador Anatoly Antonov stated that Russia poses no threat either to the US or Ukraine. He also alleged that the US media "propagates disinformation" about Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine. "There is no invasion, and there are no such plans. We have a legitimate right to deploy our troops where we want on Russian territory," Antonov told CBS News.

According to Antonov, Russia is concerned about the arms and security assistance supplied to Ukraine by the US and its allies. He also highlighted Russia's objection to NATO expansion and demanded that the US withdraw forces and armaments from its neighbouring countries. "We would like to have everything written down, including legally binding guarantees for Russian security. We have sent our proposal package, and we don't want to see NATO's next wave of expansion," the Russian diplomat remarked.

'It's 'so easy' to solve the prevailing crisis through negotiations': Russian diplomat

Russian Ambassador Antonov further claimed that it's "very easy" to solve the ongoing crisis through diplomacy. "There will be no fighting if you can persuade Kyiv to sit at the negotiating table with the people of Luhansk and Donbas. There will be no casualties, and there will be peace. It's so easy," he was quoted as saying by CBS News. When asked why a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky hasn't taken place despite Moscow's claims to be interested in diplomacy, Antonov declined to comment, but added, "Why are you all looking at one side?" Why do you prefer to ignore the second one? Why are you ignoring Russian security concerns?" the American news outlet reported.

'US President Biden ready to meet Putin in any format to prevent war'

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US President Joe Biden is willing to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in any format, at any time and location, to prevent a war. Blinken emphasised that everything appears to be moving up to the invasion of Ukraine, including the Russian force buildup. The remarks by the US top diplomat came as tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated, with Washington warning that a military strike on the former Soviet Union member was inevitable. Moscow, on the other hand, has consistently rejected any such intentions.

Image: AP